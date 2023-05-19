Suzuki Motorcycle expands retail footprint in TN

Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd has expanded its retail footprint in Tamil Nadu with the inauguration of fourth premium dealership facility in Coimbatore, the company said on Friday.

The new outlet - Adharvaa Suzuki - is located on Avinashi Road, Peelamedu, Coimbatore.

Suzuki Motorcycle India currently has 518 premium dealerships across the country.

''In our continued effort to make Suzuki two-wheelers increasingly accessible to the consumers, we are elated to inaugurate a new premium dealership in Coimbatore,'' said company MD Kenichi Umeda.

''Our commitment remains strong to the Indian market. Looking at the growing demand of Suzuki two-wheelers in Coimbatore, we have decided to open a new dealership to provide the best possible service and an unparalleled buying experience,'' he said.

Suzuki Motorcycle India currently has three dealerships one each in Sathy Road, Mettupalayam Road and Trichy Road in Coimbatore, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)