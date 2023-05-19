Left Menu

Former Italian Premier Berlusconi leaves hospital after 45 days

He arrived shortly later at his villa in the suburb of Arcore.The 86-year-old three-time former premier and media mogul has been treated for chronic leukemia, in addition to the lung infection that landed him in the hospital on April 5.Berlusconis Forza Italia Party is part of Premier Giorgia Melonis right-wing coalition, but he currently has no cabinet posts.

PTI | Milan | Updated: 19-05-2023 18:50 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 17:23 IST
Former Italian Premier Berlusconi leaves hospital after 45 days
Silvio Berlusconi Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Italy

Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi was discharged on Friday from a Milan hospital, nearly a month and a half after he was admitted with a lung infection.

Berlusconi waved at journalists from behind a closed window as his car drove away from the San Raffaele Hospital. He arrived shortly later at his villa in the suburb of Arcore.

The 86-year-old three-time former premier and media mogul has been treated for chronic leukemia, in addition to the lung infection that landed him in the hospital on April 5.

Berlusconi's Forza Italia Party is part of Premier Giorgia Meloni's right-wing coalition, but he currently has no cabinet posts. He holds a seat in the senate.

Meloni, who is in Japan for a Group of Seven summit, greeted Berlusconi's return home with a social media message, telling Berlusconi, “We are waiting in the field to fight many battles together.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

