Goa Tourism Minister Engages in Productive Meeting with Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, Waterways, and Minister for AYUSH

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India The Honourable Minister for Tourism, Government of Goa, Shri Rohan Khaunte, held a crucial meeting with the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, Waterways, and Minister for AYUSH, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal ji, in New Delhi yesterday. The purpose of this meeting was to deliberate upon and outline various initiatives aimed at enhancing Goa's status as a premier tourist destination.

During the meeting, Shri Sonowal ji expressed his unwavering commitment to supporting the tourism industry in Goa and offered invaluable insights to further strengthen the sector. Recognising the natural beauty that Goa is blessed with, the Union Minister emphasized the need to fully exploit and showcase this abundant resource to both domestic and international tourists.

While in Delhi, Shri Khaunte also participated in the inaugural function of the National Museum Expo held at Pragati Maidan, graced by the Honorable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji. The event served as an opportune platform for the Minister for Tourism to showcase the cultural heritage of Goa and highlight the state's immense potential as a tourist hotspot.

In addition to their discussion on Goa's untapped potential to attract tourists in big numbers, the two leaders also explored the implementation of upcoming projects under the ambitious Sagarmala initiative. These deliberations centered on diverse tourism-related schemes and projects, laying the foundation for future developments that will undoubtedly contribute to the growth and prosperity of the tourism sector in Goa.

The meeting between Shri Khaunte and Shri Sonowal ji proved to be highly productive and the Government of Goa remains steadfast in its commitment to the development and promotion of Goa as a world-class tourist destination, with collaborations with the central government on the anvil towards achieving this goal.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Shri Rohan Khaunte, Goa's Minister for Tourism, IT, E&C and Printing with Shri Sarbananda Sonowal ji, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Cabinet Minister of AYUSH, New Delhi

