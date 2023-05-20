Left Menu

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 20-05-2023 13:01 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 12:59 IST
HP Board: Girls top all streams in Class 12
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Girls aced the Class 12 exam across streams in Himachal Pradesh, with 79.40 percent of all students clearing the exam.

Girls topped arts, commerce, and science streams as the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education announced Class 12 results on Saturday.

According to a press release, a total of 1,05,369 students appeared in the exam in March this year, of which 83,418 students were declared passed, and 13,335 students were marked in the 'compartment' category. Varinda Thakur of Govt School Sarahan topped the commerce stream with 98.4 percent marks, Ojaswini Upmanyu of government School Ghanari (Una) topped the science stream securing 98.6 percent, and Tarjina Sharma of DAV School Una aced the arts stream with 97.4 percent marks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

