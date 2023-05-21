Left Menu

Odisha to get new ministers on Monday

No appointment was also made in place of Health Minister Naba Kishore Das, who was assassinated in January.The Odishas Council of Ministers can have 22 ministers, including the chief minister, but has 19 ministers at present.The additional charge of School and Mass Education, and Labour departments was given to Revenue Minister Pramila Mallick.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-05-2023 22:00 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 21:59 IST
Odisha to get new ministers on Monday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha cabinet will induct new ministers on Monday with Governor Ganeshi Lal administering the oath to them at a ceremony at the Lok Seva Bhavan, according to an official document.

Bhanjanagar MLA Bikram Keshari Arukha, who resigned as the speaker of the assembly last week, received a phone call from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for taking oath as a minister, sources said.

Rourkela MLA Sarada Prasad Nayak and Bangiriposi MLA Sudam Marandi also received phone calls from Patnaik for the ceremony, they said. The governor, who was on a private visit to his home state of Haryana, returned to Bhubaneswar on Sunday, a day ahead of schedule for the ceremony. The ceremony will be held at the convention centre of the Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar at 9.50 am, according to the invitation sent to the press, including PTI, by the Chief Secretary's Office.

Last week, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash and Labour Minister Srikant Sahu resigned. No appointment was also made in place of Health Minister Naba Kishore Das, who was assassinated in January.

The Odisha's Council of Ministers can have 22 ministers, including the chief minister, but has 19 ministers at present.

The additional charge of School and Mass Education, and Labour departments was given to Revenue Minister Pramila Mallick. Earlier, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari was given the additional charge of the Health and Family Welfare Department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera captures large, heavily-infilled crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera captures large, heavily-infilled crater on Mars

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
3
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
4
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023