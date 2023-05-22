Left Menu

Crew of INSV Tarini to be welcomed by Navy in Goa for historic circumnavigation

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 22-05-2023 22:22 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 22:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A grand flag in ceremony to welcome the trans-ocean inter-continental voyage by the crew of INSV Tarini will be held on Tuesday at the Indian Naval Watermanship Training Centre (INWTC) in Goa.

A Navy spokesman said the six-member crew, including two women officers, will be honoured in a ceremony that will be graced by Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar and ex-captain of the Indian women's hockey team Rani Rampal.

INSV Tarini, after an arduous journey spanning 17,000 nautical miles over seven months, is finally returning home and the crew's extraordinary courage, resilience, and unwavering spirit will be showcased during this momentous event, he said.

Two women officers, Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A, who participated in the entire expedition, demonstrating the power of Nari Shakti (women empowerment).

Lt Cdr Dilna and Lt Cdr Roopa undertook the challenging voyage from Goa to Rio de Janeiro, via Cape Town and back, sailing for an impressive 188 days on the vessel.

Other participants included Capt Atool Sinha, Lt Cdr Ashutosh Sharma, Lt Aviral Keshav, Cdr Nikhil Hegde, Cdr MA Zulfikar, Cdr Divya Purohit, and Cdr AC Doke, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

