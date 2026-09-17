Italy Mobilizes Navy to Secure Vital Shipping Lanes in Bab el-Mandeb

Italy is gearing up for a potential naval deployment aimed at securing its merchant shipping routes, as security fears intensify in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Defense Minister Guido Crosetto announced this strategic move on Thursday, underscoring the necessity of preparing the Italian navy to safeguard vessel transit.

The defense ministry's decision follows increased anxiety over maritime security in the Red Sea, particularly after Iran-aligned Houthis captured portions of Yemen's coast. This development threatens Saudi oil exports, which have been rerouted from the Strait of Hormuz.

Crosetto voiced concerns over bureaucratic delays affecting decision-making, indicating that any disruptions to major shipping lanes could escalate transport costs, delay deliveries, and negatively impact consumers. He emphasized the significance of monitoring maritime activities to ensure Italy's security, prosperity, and future. The situation underscores the defense ministry's commitment to protecting national interests and ensuring the nation's stability.