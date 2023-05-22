Over 30 students at nursing college hostel fall ill in Mangaluru

In a case of suspected food poisoning, over 30 students of a private nursing college in Mangaluru were hospitalised due to food poisoning. Most of them were treated in the hospital and sent back to the hostel on Monday, sources said. Shortage of water, resulting in supply of poor quality water is alleged to be the cause of the ill-health of students on Sunday night. Many parents told reporters that this is the second such instance in less than two months. The students suffered from stomach pain, dysentery and vomiting, they said. District Health department officials, when contacted, said the exact reason behind food poisoning is not yet known. ''We visit all college hostels routinely from the district unit. We will investigate the matter,'' the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)