ISB Ranks No.1 in India and No. 29 Globally in the Financial Times Executive Education Custom Ranking 2023

ISB has retained the top position in India and ranked #29 globally, a significant jump from last year's ranking of #38. This achievement is a testament to the alignment of ISB's executive education programmes with evolving global trends and the current and future needs of its client organisations.

One of the significant features of the ranking is that ISB has been ranked #1 globally on the 'Future Use' parameter, which measures the likelihood of clients choosing ISB for future customised programmes and re-commissioning the same programmes. Some of the other key parameters where the school is ranked well globally include growth (#6), international clients (#11), and value for money (#23).

In the FT Executive Education Open Ranking 2023, ISB has been ranked #3 in India, and #65 globally. The school is also ranked #1 globally in the 'Growth' parameter, which considers overall revenue growth from open programmes and repeat business.

Commenting on the ranking, Professor Deepa Mani, Deputy Dean - Executive Education and Digital Learning, ISB, said, "The FT ranking emphasises the significant value that our executive education programmes deliver to senior professionals across a range of organisations in both the private and public sectors. We are grateful for the faith our clients reposed in us that has helped us rank # 1 in the 'Future Use' parameter. ISB Executive Education empowers participants with the skills, mindsets and networks required to manage and lead in this new world and achieve their distinctive personal and professional goals." ISB Executive Education offers a wide range of bespoke learning solutions that address organisations' unique business challenges and meet their strategic business objectives. The learning solutions are based on a deep understanding of the enterprises' context and their teams' strength and potential, delivered through a holistic pedagogy, and through a variety of formats. Over the years, ISB has trained over 50,000 executive education participants. To know more about the programmes offered by ISB Executive Education, visit https://execed.isb.edu/en.html About the Indian School of Business (ISB) The Indian School of Business (ISB) is a global business school offering world-class management education to professionals at its two LEED-rated green building campuses – Hyderabad and Mohali. A rich and vibrant pool of research-oriented resident faculty, robust academic partnerships, a thriving alumni network, and the backing of an influential board and guidance of industry's thought leadership have enabled ISB to fast emerge and consolidate itself as a premier global business school in the emerging markets. To know more about ISB, please visit www.isb.edu. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Professor Deepa Mani, Deputy Dean - Executive Education and Digital Learning, ISB, teaching executive education participants

