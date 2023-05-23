Ishita Kishore tops civil services exam, Garima Lohia, Uma Harithi N get 2nd and 3rd ranks: UPSC

Ishita Kishore topped the civil services examination 2022, results of which were announced on Tuesday by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Garima Lohia and Uma Harithi N secured the second and third ranks respectively in the coveted examination, according to the results.

As many as 933 candidates qualified the civil services examination, it said.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- by the UPSC to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

