UP Dy CM Pathak releases book on stress among students
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-05-2023 16:25 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 16:09 IST
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Tuesday released ''Science of Success'', a book by a renowned psychiatrist aimed at spreading awareness about stress among students.
Releasing the book at his official residence here, Pathak said the book deals with an important topic and students can benefit from it.
The author, Dr Amresh Srivastava, Professor Emeritus of Psychiatry, Western University, Canada, has launched a campaign to spread awareness among students about stress.
Srivastava also runs a YouTube channel named 'Mental Shakti'.
