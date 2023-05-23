Left Menu

UP Dy CM Pathak releases book on stress among students

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-05-2023 16:25 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 16:09 IST
UP Dy CM Pathak releases book on stress among students
Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Tuesday released ''Science of Success'', a book by a renowned psychiatrist aimed at spreading awareness about stress among students.

Releasing the book at his official residence here, Pathak said the book deals with an important topic and students can benefit from it.

The author, Dr Amresh Srivastava, Professor Emeritus of Psychiatry, Western University, Canada, has launched a campaign to spread awareness among students about stress.

Srivastava also runs a YouTube channel named 'Mental Shakti'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
3
Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five years

Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five...

 Global
4
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023