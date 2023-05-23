Left Menu

UK to remove right for some overseas students to bring dependants

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2023 17:18 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 17:18 IST
Britain said on Tuesday it would remove the right for some international students to bring dependants into the country, as it aims to bring down overall migration levels.

"We expect this package to have a tangible impact on net migration," Britain's interior minister said in a statement. "Taken together with the easing of temporary factors, we expect net migration to fall to pre-pandemic levels in the medium term."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

