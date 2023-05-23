Left Menu

Delegation from ANZ India Business Chamber visits Australia to boost ties

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-05-2023 20:33 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 20:22 IST
Delegation from ANZ India Business Chamber visits Australia to boost ties
A delegation from the ANZ India Business Chamber visited Australia recently and signed a host of memorandum of understandings on education and skill development.

The visit was part of the education and skill development mission undertaken by the Chamber to Melbourne and Sydney, respectively.

Gujarat-based Marwadi University and IILM University, Gurgaon exchanged documents with the Australian Technical and Management College in the presence of Consul General in Melbourne Sushil Kumar and ANZ India Business Chamber MD and CEO P Santhosh, a press release said. The MoU inked was towards mutual collaborations in programmes on higher education, the release said.

The trip created great momentum in the Indo-Australian bilateral relations as it happened ahead of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Sydney recently.

A delegation from Australia was expected to take part in the ANZ International Education Conference 2023 in August, it added.

