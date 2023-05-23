Left Menu

MP: Woman delivers baby outside govt hospital, inquiry ordered

PTI | Khandwa | Updated: 23-05-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 20:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An inquiry has been ordered after a 25-year-old woman gave birth to a baby in the open outside a government hospital as she could not be admitted allegedly due to procedural delays in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa, an official said on Tuesday.

Chhaya, a resident of Dongri village, reached the District Hospital in Khandwa on Monday night after she experienced labour pain, officials said.

Her husband Ritesh told reporters that Chhaya could not be admitted to the hospital due to procedural delays despite his repeated attempts. Chhaya gave birth to a baby outside the maternity wing of the hospital in the early hours of Tuesday, he said.

Khandwa’s Chief Medical and Health Officer Sharad Harne said that the matter is being investigated and action will be taken against those responsible for the negligence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

