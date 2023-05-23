Industrialist Karumuttu T Kannan no more, condolences pour in

Eminent industrialist and educationist Karumuttu T Kannan, who served as the Chairman and Managing Director of Thiagarajar Mills Pvt Ltd, died in Madurai on Tuesday.

Kannan (70) was the Thakkar (chairman) of the famous Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple trustee board.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and others offered their condolences to the bereaved family.

Condoling the philanthrophist's death, Sitharaman said, ''... An eminent industry leader he also administered several educational institutions.'' ''Was amiable by nature and philanthropic by inclination, my condolences to his family, many admirers and followers,'' she said in a social media post.

Kannan was the President of Thiagarajar College of Arts and Science, Madurai.

Governor R N Ravi said he was deeply pained by the untimely death of Karumuthu Kannan. He was great educationist, industrialist and philanthropist. His demise is a great loss to the society. My condolences to this family. Om Shanti'', Ravi said.

Chief Minister M K Stalin in his message said, he was pained to know about the passing of Kannan. Kannan, with his humanitarian approach helped many kids from downtrodden families to avail education, Stalin said in an official release.

''Soon after the DMK assumed office in 2006, Kannan was appointed as the trustee of the Meenakshi Amman Temple Trust. Later, he worked as a Thakker of the trust and holds special place in the hearts of the people of Madurai,'' he said.

Iconic industrialist and Chairman emeritus of TVS Motor Company, Venu Srinivasan said he was deeply saddened by this loss. ''To me he was more than a trusted colleague.'' ''He helped steer us through difficult times to now becoming an international player. Kannan had a rare prescience and sharp business acumen, but above all he was a man with tremendous social conscience who gave so much to society,'' Srinivasan said.

''Thiagarajar College is a testament to that as is his invaluable contribution to the Meenakshi Temple. He bore his responsibilities with grace, dignity, and a sense of purpose,'' he said in his message. Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE) Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Mallika Srinivasan said Kannan leaves behind a legacy of excellence.

''As an eminent industrialist in the textile sector, T Kannan was celebrated for his vast knowledge and wise leadership, his insightful perspectives and visionary approach which significantly shaped the direction of the South Indian textile industry,'' she said in a release.

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) President Designate and TVS Supply Chain Solutions Executive Vice Chairman, R Dinesh condoled the demise of Kannan and said, ''Kannan was a visionary leader and industry icon who has contributed immensely for the growth of textile industry in the country.'' CII Southern Region Chairman Kamal Bali hailed Kannan as a tall figure with a positive societal impact on various counts and said he would be severely missed by one and all.

''His close connect and active engagement with the governments, both at the Centre and State level have brought positive impact in policy making that helped industry immensely in driving growth,'' Bali recalled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)