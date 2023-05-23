UP CM Adityanath congratulates successful UPSC exam candidates

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday congratulated the successful candidates in the civil services examination, saying he has faith that they will make an ''invaluable contribution in building a 'self-reliant India' with the spirit of 'Nation First'''.

As many as 933 candidates -- 613 men and 320 women -- have qualified the civil services examination 2022, the results of which were announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday.

Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi, ''Many congratulations to all the successful candidates in UPSC's prestigious Civil Services Examination - 2022! ''I have full faith that all of you will make your invaluable contribution in building a 'self-reliant India' with the spirit of 'Nation First', unwavering dutifulness and full commitment.'' He also wished them the best for a bright future.

Women bagged the top four ranks in the examination.

University of Delhi graduate Ishita Kishore, who lives in Greater Noida, secured the first rank in the examination. She qualified for the examination with Political Science and International Relations as her optional subjects. She graduated in Economics (Hons) from Shri Ram College of Commerce.

Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N and Smriti Mishra secured the second, third and fourth ranks, respectively.

The top 25 candidates comprise 14 women and 11 men.

