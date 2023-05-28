Left Menu

Yuva Sangam great initiative to promote people-to-people connect: PM

When it was broadcast, a large number of people from across the world listened to it despite living in different time zones.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2023 11:40 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 11:32 IST
Yuva Sangam great initiative to promote people-to-people connect: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the Education Ministry's youth exchange programme 'Yuva Sangam' as a great initiative to promote the country's diversity and people-to-people connect.

In the episode 101 of his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann ki Baat', Modi also interacted with some participants of the 'Yuva Sangam' and told them to write blogs on their experiences so that others can also know about it.

The youth exchange programme provides an opportunity to students from one part of the country to visit other parts and understand their culture and heritage.

The aim of this initiative is to promote people-to-people connect and our diversity and nearly 1,200 students have already visited 22 states in the first phase of this programme, Modi said.

''Today's episode of Mann ki Baat marks the start of its second century. The entire country came together for the special 100th episode last month. When it was broadcast, a large number of people from across the world listened to it despite living in different time zones. Many people have also done constructive analysis of Mann ki Baat,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterious Uranus; Virgin Galactic makes key spaceflight test before starting commercial service and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterio...

 Global
2
Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

 India
3
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
4
Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023