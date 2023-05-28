Left Menu

Education Minister Pradhan to embark on 3-day visit to Singapore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2023 19:57 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 19:55 IST
Education Minister Pradhan to embark on 3-day visit to Singapore
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will proceed on a three-day visit to Singapore on Sunday to strengthen existing ties and explore the possibility for widening the scope of bilateral engagement in education and skill development, officials said.

''During the visit, Pradhan will be meeting various key Ministers of the Singaporean government, including Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong and Education Minister Chan Chun Sing,'' a senior education ministry official said.

''Pradhan will also be visiting various educational institutions, including Singapore Spectra Secondary School, Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Institute of Technical Education and Educational Services (ITEES), Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD).

''He will also be interacting with the Skills Future Singapore (SSG), the nodal agency under Singapore government which drives the implementation of SkillsFuture Movement,” the official added.

Pradhan will meet members of the Indian Diaspora and Odia Association and also interact with the IIT and IIM Alumni.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink wins FDA approval for human study of brain implants and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation globally

WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation glo...

 India
3
Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at French Open

Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at F...

 France
4
Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins 'Player of the Season' award

Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins 'Player of the S...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023