ADVISORY-Story on Texas Senate deliberations on impeached AG Ken Paxton is withdrawn

(The story saying the Texas Senate on Sunday was set to begin deliberations to permanently remove from office Attorney General Ken Paxton is wrong and withdrawn. The secretary of the Senate's office said no time has been set for the impeachment trial.

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2023 06:14 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 06:14 IST
(The story saying the Texas Senate on Sunday was set to begin deliberations to permanently remove from office Attorney General Ken Paxton is wrong and withdrawn. The secretary of the Senate's office said no time has been set for the impeachment trial. There will not be a replacement story.)

May 28 (Reuters) - STORY_NUMBER: L1N37P09K STORY_DATE: 28/05/2023 STORY_TIME: 1921 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

