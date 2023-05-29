Left Menu

upGrad Abroad to hire 500 freshers in 3 months to expand business

The fresh recruits would be made across multiple sub-departments including sales, marketing, technology and product, upGrad Abroad said in a statement.This recruitment will mainly be fresh talent directly from college campuses and universities to accelerate employability.We have built a strong business model that is minimising geographical barriers not just for our learners but also for the back-end teams.

Edtech player upGrad's arm, upGrad Abroad, on Monday said it plans to add 500 members in the next three months to further expand its business footprints. The fresh recruits would be made across multiple sub-departments including sales, marketing, technology and product, upGrad Abroad said in a statement.

This recruitment will mainly be fresh talent directly from college campuses and universities to accelerate employability.

"We have built a strong business model that is minimising geographical barriers not just for our learners but also for the back-end teams. Hence, it's critical for us to get more of such young employees on-board who are keen on international exposure and can work in sync with the brand's mission of easing the skilled talent mobility for several global economies,'' upGrad Abroad President Ankur Dhawan said.

The vertical also expects to break even this year and cross Rs 500 crore of annual gross revenue during 2023-24. ''We are building strong business pockets across the country to ensure enhanced operational and cost efficiencies,'' upGrad CHRO Saurabh Deep Singla added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

