Integrated sector reading plan must be developed in all provinces: President

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed the Department of Basic Education’s commitment to prioritise interventions to ensure that all 10-year-old learners can read for meaning.

The President said it is a matter of grave concern that as much as 81% of Grade 4 pupils cannot read for meaning. This is according to the latest Progress in International Reading Literacy Study.

President Ramaphosa was speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, where he delivered the Presidency Budget Vote for the 2023/24 financial year.

“Unless we grasp this challenge with the necessary urgency and application, this reality will undermine the prospects of millions of South African children and stunt our nation’s development.

“The Minister of Basic Education will therefore prioritise interventions to ensure that all ten-year-old learners can read for meaning. By the end of this financial year, an integrated sector reading plan must be developed and implemented across all provinces,” the President said.

He added that this includes the provision of a package of lesson plans and reading materials.

The President further said he will be spending more time in enhancing the President’s Reading Circle programme started by the Department of Basic Education (DBE), as he encourages all leaders and all South Africans to be part of the reading drive.

Eradicating unsafe pit toilets

Meanwhile, President Ramaphosa told MPs that government is on course to eradicate unsafe toilets in public schools.

He said five years ago, around 3 400 schools did not have adequate sanitation facilities.

“Today, there are 750 schools that still need to be provided with safe and appropriate sanitation. These schools are scheduled for completion in this financial year,” he said.

Partnerships to train, empower young people with skills

As part of the successful Presidential Employment Stimulus, the President announced that around a quarter of a million young people will be appointed and placed as school assistants by June 2023.

“Ministers across all departments have been tasked to prioritise and massify the training of young people in the skills required to both implement government’s programme and make use of the new opportunities opening up in the economy.

“For example, the Department of Transport will provide young people with skills based training as train drivers, technicians and transport engineers, among others,” he said.

The Department of Communication and Digital Technologies will also establish partnerships to train young people in cellphone repairs, digital installation, maintenance and aftercare.

Ministers have also been tasked to provide training to young people to enable them to make use of the surge in rooftop solar installation.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)