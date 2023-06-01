MP: Engineering student ends life; ‘note’ says she was struggling with studies

A 19-year-old B.Tech student died allegedly by suicide in her hostel room here on Thursday, a fortnight after she failed in her first semester, an official said. A suicide note purportedly written by her said that she was struggling with her studies.

Deepti Mandloi was pursuing electrical engineering at Shri GS Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS) in Indore.

She had studied in Hindi medium till 12th standard. Mandloi hanged herself from a rope in her hostel room, said Tukoganj police station in-charge Kamlesh Sharma.

Originally from Khargone district, Mandloi had failed in all five theory papers of the first semester of the engineering course, he said. A suicide note purportedly written by her said that she was finding it difficult to pursue an engineering course in English as she had studied in Hindi medium till Class 12, Sharma said.

A detailed investigation into the death of the engineering student is underway, the official said.

SGSITS is a government-aided autonomous institute. Rakesh Saxena, director of the institute, said that the B.Tech first semester results were declared 15 days ago in which Mandloi failed in all five theory papers.

"When Mandloi's fellow students went to college from the hostel on Thursday morning, she told them that she would come to class after lunch. But after that, she hanged herself in her room," he said.

