Tech-Enhanced Safety: Real-Time Alerts for Stray Cattle on Highways

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has embarked on a groundbreaking pilot project to enhance road safety through real-time alerts about stray cattle. This initiative targets two National Highway corridors, namely Jaipur-Agra and Jaipur-Rewari, aiming to reduce accident rates.

Reliance Jio has upgraded its platform as part of the project, ensuring the technology can deliver nationwide alerts. Through a Memorandum of Understanding with Reliance Jio, the NHAI plans to introduce a telecom-based alert system across the highway network to curb accidents during foggy and low-visibility periods.

Safety alerts will be location-based, warning drivers approximately 10 km before high-risk areas. Flash SMS and voice alerts in Hindi will urge drivers to proceed cautiously. This pilot could eventually expand to other vulnerable zones, based on effectiveness and outcomes.