Left Menu

Tech-Enhanced Safety: Real-Time Alerts for Stray Cattle on Highways

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) launches a pilot project using telecom technology to send real-time alerts for stray cattle. Implemented on Jaipur NH corridors, the project aims to reduce accidents caused by sudden cattle movements by providing timely alerts to commuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 19:05 IST
Tech-Enhanced Safety: Real-Time Alerts for Stray Cattle on Highways
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has embarked on a groundbreaking pilot project to enhance road safety through real-time alerts about stray cattle. This initiative targets two National Highway corridors, namely Jaipur-Agra and Jaipur-Rewari, aiming to reduce accident rates.

Reliance Jio has upgraded its platform as part of the project, ensuring the technology can deliver nationwide alerts. Through a Memorandum of Understanding with Reliance Jio, the NHAI plans to introduce a telecom-based alert system across the highway network to curb accidents during foggy and low-visibility periods.

Safety alerts will be location-based, warning drivers approximately 10 km before high-risk areas. Flash SMS and voice alerts in Hindi will urge drivers to proceed cautiously. This pilot could eventually expand to other vulnerable zones, based on effectiveness and outcomes.

TRENDING

1
Madhya Pradesh Water Crisis Sparks Political Clash

Madhya Pradesh Water Crisis Sparks Political Clash

 India
2
Netanyahu's Political Legacy: Challenges and Opportunities Amidst Security Crises

Netanyahu's Political Legacy: Challenges and Opportunities Amidst Security C...

 Global
3
High Court Ruling Sparks Political Firestorm in West Bengal

High Court Ruling Sparks Political Firestorm in West Bengal

 India
4
Nestle's Formula Recall Crisis: CEO Apologizes Amid Global Concerns

Nestle's Formula Recall Crisis: CEO Apologizes Amid Global Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026