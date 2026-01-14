Controversy Erupts at Delhi Zoo Over Jackal Suffocation Incident

The National Zoological Park in Delhi is embroiled in controversy following claims that a jackal, which escaped its enclosure, died of suffocation inside a bear den. The zoo workers' union alleges that staff used chilli powder and fire to smoke the animal out, ultimately resulting in its death.

This incident, reportedly covered up, adds to the zoo's mounting mismanagement issues, such as the phosphine poisoning of four chousinghas last month. Despite prior recommendations for enhanced safety protocols, the zoo has faced ongoing scrutiny over its practices.

The union has called for a court-monitored inquiry, accusing the ranger in charge of executing an illegal plan. They are pushing for responsible officials' suspension, highlighting broader concerns about the zoo's adherence to animal welfare laws.

