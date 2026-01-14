Revamping Governance: Indianisation and Modernisation of Administrative Practices
Union Minister Jitendra Singh advocates for the 'Indianisation' of administrative practices, aligning them with Indian values and modern governance demands. He emphasizes automation, simplified procedures, and a shift from obsolete traditions to enhance efficiency and citizen-centric governance.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh has called for the 'Indianisation' of administrative practices to align with Indian values and contemporary governance requirements. In a meeting reviewing the Personnel Ministry's functioning, Singh underscored the move towards efficient, citizen-focused, and technology-empowered administration to replace outdated practices.
Stressing on increased automation and reduced paperwork, Singh said it would allow officers to concentrate on outcomes rather than processes, realizing the vision of 'maximum governance, minimum government.' He urged officials to critically examine and update pre-Independence practices to suit a modern, democratic India.
Singh highlighted the need for simplified and transparent performance appraisal systems to promote objectivity and career growth. Addressing career progression in civil services, he advocated for domain specialization while allowing officers wider exposure and capacity building. Singh welcomed open feedback from officials to streamline governance practices further.
