Atishi gets public relations department; number of portfolios under her rise to 9

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2023 22:02 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 21:49 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena in consultation with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has allocated the public relations department to Cabinet minister Atishi, officials said on Thursday.

A notification issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) said, ''In exercise of powers conferred under Rule 3 of the GNCTD (Allocation of Business) Rules 1993, the Lieutenant Governor, in consultation with the chief minister, is pleased to allocate portfolio of Public Relations Department to Atishi Marlena, minister in addition to the portfolios she is presently holding.'' It also said that the move is ''subject to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 promulgated on May 19''. Atishi had been holding the portfolios of power, education, art, culture and language, tourism, higher education, training and technical education. The latest addition will raise the number of portfolios held by her to nine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

