MP: NCW, EDII collaborate to launch entrepreneurship awareness programmes for women

The National Commission for Women (NCW) in collaboration with the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) on Friday announced the launch of 100 Entrepreneurship Awareness Programmes (EAPs) for potential women entrepreneurs across the country at Vikram University in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain.

In a release, MP Governor Mangu Bhai Patel, who inaugurated the first EAP here, said women were progressing phenomenally due to the initiatives implemented under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

''India is moving ahead with the vision of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'. Development under women-led leadership is coming up in a big way and is getting accepted and recognised. Women associated with the self help groups are moving forward significantly. They are showing the confidence of speaking about their success, their enterprises and their future plans," he said.

''Rural areas have especially progressed with subsidies to women to set up enterprises. Under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, training and development opportunities have opened up for women,'' he added.

Emphasizing the need for a conducive environment for women entrepreneurs, minister of state for women and child development Dr Mahendra Munjpara said the government was working towards taking forward India's women-led development agenda by accelerating women's leadership and empowerment in public as as well as the private sector.

Empowering them is not only our moral responsibility but also a necessary condition for sustainable development, he said, adding the collaboration between National Commission for Women and Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India will help build capacity of women entrepreneurs and also sensitize relevant stakeholders.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said women, although a critical part of society, still lag behind when it comes to economic empowerment and independence.

''Women need to be encouraged to become economically empowered. India has a conducive ecosystem to support women entrepreneurship. Given this, women are getting motivated to set up their MSMEs,'' Sharma said.

EDII director general Sunil Shukla and NCW member secretary Meenakshi Negi were present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)