Maha SSC results: Overall pass percentage at 93.83; perfect score by 151 students, including 108 from Latur division

The pass percentage for boys stood at 92.05.The Kokan division topped the list with 98.11 per cent of students clearing the board exam, while the Nagpur division was at the bottom with a pass percentage of 92.05, said board chairperson Sharad Gosavi.Of the other divisions, Kolhapur posted a pass percentage of 96.73, followed by Pune 95.64, Mumbai 93.66, Aurangabad 93.23, Amaravati 93.22, Latur 92.67, and Nashik 92.22.A total of 15,29,096 students registered for the SSC exam that was held in March-April this year and 14,34,898 students cleared it, they said.

PTI | Pune/Latur | Updated: 02-06-2023 17:41 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 17:41 IST
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on Friday declared the Class 10, or SSC, results that saw a pass percentage of 93.83, a drop of nearly 3 points from last year, board officials said. The overall pass percentage stood at 96.94 last year.

As many as 151 students, including 108 from the Latur division, from across the state have got 100 per cent. Maintaining the trend, girls yet again outshone boys, posting a pass percentage of 95.87. The pass percentage for boys stood at 92.05.

The Kokan division topped the list with 98.11 per cent of students clearing the board exam, while the Nagpur division was at the bottom with a pass percentage of 92.05, said board chairperson Sharad Gosavi.

Of the other divisions, Kolhapur posted a pass percentage of 96.73, followed by Pune (95.64), Mumbai (93.66), Aurangabad (93.23), Amaravati (93.22), Latur (92.67), and Nashik (92.22).

A total of 15,29,096 students registered for the SSC exam that was held in March-April this year and 14,34,898 students cleared it, they said. While 151 students have got the perfect score, 108 of them are from the Latur division. In Latur city itself, 11 students from Keshavraj School and 9 from Shri Deshikendra Vidyalaya got a cent per cent. The Latur district in the state is known for the "Latur pattern", often producing students who top various school exams. "In Latur division, the Latur district has recorded a pass percentage of 94.88, followed by 93.50 in Osmanabad and 90.39 in Nanded," said Sudhakar Telang, division secretary and president.

As many as 383 of 1,809 schools in the division have recorded 100 per cent results, he added.

