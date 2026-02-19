Canada's Trade Deficit Shrinks Amid Export Surge

In a significant economic shift, Canada witnessed a narrowing of its international merchandise trade deficit in December. The reduction was primarily due to a robust increase in exports, which outpaced the growth in imports, data from Statistics Canada revealed on Thursday.

Exports surged by 2.6% to reach C$65.63 billion, led by a remarkable 18% increase in metals and non-metallic mineral exports, including a substantial 37% rise in unwrought gold shipments. However, the share of exports to the United States, Canada's largest trading partner, hit a record low, dropping to just over 67.4% of total exports, excluding the COVID-19 pandemic months.

Imports rose modestly by 0.6%, driven by gains in gold, passenger vehicles, and energy products. Despite this, Canada's trade balance with the US saw its surplus narrow to C$5.7 billion. Meanwhile, exports to other countries reached an all-time high, though imports from non-US countries decreased by 3%.

