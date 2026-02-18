Left Menu

Empowering Women and Bolstering Local Economy: Vaishno Devi Shrine's New Initiative

Jammu and Kashmir's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha announced a significant enhancement in the procurement of Puja Samagri and Prasad for the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. This move aims to strengthen the local economy and empower women-led self-help groups. The initiative supports around 1,500 women and promises further development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 18-02-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 21:45 IST
In a landmark move to empower women and bolster the local economy, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced a substantial increase in the annual procurement budget for Puja Samagri and Prasad from Rs 5 crore to Rs 12 crore for the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine.

The announcement was made as part of efforts to support women's self-help groups (SHGs) in Udhampur and Reasi, who have been supplying these items for nearly a decade. This initiative is expected to provide livelihood support to around 1,500 women from villages across Reasi, Udhampur, and Jammu districts by integrating 20 additional SHGs into the supply chain.

Sinha also laid the foundation stone for a new Sri Adi Shankaracharya temple near the shrine, aiming to elevate Katra as a premier spiritual hub. Efforts to preserve India's heritage through Vedic education and the Gurukul initiative were also highlighted, with hopes for improved infrastructure and increased investments in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

