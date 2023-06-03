Left Menu

Five IAS officers transferred in Maharashtra

A day before, as many as 20 officers had been transferred. As per the latest notification, Anil Diggikar, Vice President and Chief Execuive Officer, MHADA, Mumbai was posted as Vice Chairman and Managing Director, CIDCO, Mumbai.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-06-2023 18:38 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 18:38 IST
Five IAS officers transferred in Maharashtra
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government on Saturday effected a bureaucratic reshuffle for the second consecutive day, transferring five Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officials. A day before, as many as 20 officers had been transferred. As per the latest notification, Anil Diggikar, Vice President and Chief Execuive Officer, MHADA, Mumbai was posted as Vice Chairman and Managing Director, CIDCO, Mumbai. Manisha Patankar-Mhaiskar, Additional Chief Secretary and Chief Protocol Officer, General Administration Department, was posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Public Works Department.

She will continue to hold additional charge of her existing responsibilities.

K H Govinda Raj, Additional Metropolitan Commissioner-2- MMRDA, was posted as Principal Secretary (2), Urban Development.

Sanjay Mukherjee, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, CIDCO, was posted as Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.

Asheesh Sharma, Principal Secretary (2), Urban Development Department, was posted as Additional Metropolitan Commissioner-2- MMRDA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for enterprise cloud-based applications

Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for en...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
3
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss drugs; Novartis drug cuts recurrence risk by 25% in early-stage breast cancer and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023