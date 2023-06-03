Five IAS officers transferred in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government on Saturday effected a bureaucratic reshuffle for the second consecutive day, transferring five Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officials. A day before, as many as 20 officers had been transferred. As per the latest notification, Anil Diggikar, Vice President and Chief Execuive Officer, MHADA, Mumbai was posted as Vice Chairman and Managing Director, CIDCO, Mumbai. Manisha Patankar-Mhaiskar, Additional Chief Secretary and Chief Protocol Officer, General Administration Department, was posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Public Works Department.

She will continue to hold additional charge of her existing responsibilities.

K H Govinda Raj, Additional Metropolitan Commissioner-2- MMRDA, was posted as Principal Secretary (2), Urban Development.

Sanjay Mukherjee, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, CIDCO, was posted as Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.

Asheesh Sharma, Principal Secretary (2), Urban Development Department, was posted as Additional Metropolitan Commissioner-2- MMRDA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)