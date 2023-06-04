Left Menu

Union Minister Kishan Reddy hands over recruitment letters to successful candidates at 'Kaushal Mahotsav'

Skilling helps individuals to perform their tasks effectively and efficiently, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Sunday and stressed on the need to create a skilled workforce on a large scale to tap growing opportunities in various sectors.The Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and DoNER, who participated as chief guest at the closing ceremony of Kaushal Mahotsav held at Secunderabad here, handed over recruitment letters to successful candidates, an official release said.

Skilling helps individuals to perform their tasks effectively and efficiently, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Sunday and stressed on the need to create a skilled workforce on a large scale to tap growing opportunities in various sectors.

The Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and DoNER, who participated as chief guest at the closing ceremony of ‘Kaushal Mahotsav’ held at Secunderabad here, handed over recruitment letters to successful candidates, an official release said. Addressing the event, Reddy said that Kaushal Mahotsav is a pivotal step towards fulfilling the vision of helping youth, leverage different employment opportunities by connecting them with leading companies across sectors. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Government is taking all necessary steps to create skilled workforce by giving them necessary training and thus help them to find job opportunities in various sectors, the Union Minister said. He said the Government in collaboration with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and National Skill Training Institute (NSTI) is planning to organise more such job melas in future.

Pangkhuri Borgohain, General Manager, Industry collaboration, NSDC, said that the aim of this job mela was to connect candidates with meaningful jobs, and apprenticeship opportunities, counseling, and psychometric test for candidates to help them choose a career and enroll in different government of India schemes. Nearly 5,000 job aspirants participated in this job mela and over 1,500 candidates were successfully placed. The event also witnessed 14,000 registrations with more than 150 employers. During the programme, candidates were provided with counselling, pre-screening, motivational sessions and information regarding career opportunities, the release added.

