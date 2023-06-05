Odd News Roundup: Japanese get trained in 'Hollywood' smiles as masks slowly come off

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Japanese get trained in 'Hollywood' smiles as masks slowly come off

In one of Keiko Kawano's recent classes, more than a dozen Tokyo art school students held mirrors to their faces, stretching the sides of their mouths upward with their fingers: they were practising how to smile. It's not something most people would think to pay for but Kawano's services as a smile instructor are seeing a surge in demand in Japan, where mask-wearing was near universal during the pandemic.

