Odd News Roundup: Japanese get trained in 'Hollywood' smiles as masks slowly come off
05-06-2023
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
In one of Keiko Kawano's recent classes, more than a dozen Tokyo art school students held mirrors to their faces, stretching the sides of their mouths upward with their fingers: they were practising how to smile. It's not something most people would think to pay for but Kawano's services as a smile instructor are seeing a surge in demand in Japan, where mask-wearing was near universal during the pandemic.
