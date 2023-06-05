EC officials to visit poll-bound Rajasthan on June 15

The Election Commission has started preparing for a fresh set of assembly polls before the end of this year with its senior officials visiting poll-bound states to take stock of election preparedness.

According to sources, officials of the level of deputy election commissioner will visit Rajasthan on June 15 and 16.

Officials from the poll panel have already visited Mizoram, they said.

While the term of the Mizoram legislative assembly ends in December this year, the terms of the legislative assemblies of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh end on different dates in January, 2024.

The assembly polls in the five states could be held together before the end of this year, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Before the ''full Commission'' comprising the chief election commissioner and election commissioners visit a poll-bound state to interact with stakeholders, including representatives of political parties, deputy ECs tour the state to take stock of poll preparedness.

