KCR lays foundation stone for 'Bharat Bhavan', a Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, June 5 PTI Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday laid the foundation stone for Bharat Bhavan, a Centre for Excellence and Human Resource Development, here.A press release from the office of Rao, quoting him, said social activists, politicians and leaders from all over the country will have access to the comprehensive information available at Bharat Bhavan.We will invite great intellectuals and noble laureates who have experience in the respective fields from all over the world and provide leadership training.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-06-2023 20:59 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 20:58 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday laid the foundation stone for 'Bharat Bhavan', a Centre for Excellence and Human Resource Development, here.

A press release from the office of Rao, quoting him, said social activists, politicians and leaders from all over the country will have access to the comprehensive information available at Bharat Bhavan.

''We will invite great intellectuals and noble laureates who have experience in the respective fields from all over the world and provide leadership training. We will develop a leadership that helps to give good governance to the people.

''Thus, we will work to consolidate the democratic structure of the country. As part of that, we have taken a decision to establish the 'Political Excellence and HRD Centre','' KCR said.

He further said there will be special training classes offered to create awareness about social media which affects the lives of people often. Senior technical teams will also work towards introducing technology that is developing day by day in the media. Information will be available to study the welfare and development sectors as part of the training.

