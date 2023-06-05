HP Governor plants rudraksh sapling at university on World Environment Day

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla visited the CSK Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University in Palampur on the occasion of World Environment Day and planted a sapling of rudraksh here, a statement said.

The governor urged the students at the university to actively participate in tree plantation activities and contribute to the protection of the environment, it said. The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Dr. H.K. Chowdhary, Deputy Commissioner of Kangra, Dr. Nipun Jindal, Superintendent of Police, Mrs. Shalini Agnihotri, and other dignitaries were also present during the plantation.

Earlier, Governor Shukla visited Kangra for a two-day stay in the district. He paid a visit to the residence of former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar at Yamini Complex and had a courtesy meeting with him, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Kangra, Dr. Nipun Jindal, on Monday initiated the 'Plastic Free Temple' project from Shri Chamunda Mata Mandir on the occasion of World Environment Day to replace plastic flowers with real flowers in temples, the statement said.

Jindal also inaugurated a flower nursery and cultivation project at Sri Chamunda Nandikeruvar Dham near Dharamshala, it said. During the event, he planted Tikoma (bell flower) saplings and started a marigold flower nursery in the temple premises, it added.

The project aims to replace plastic flowers with real flowers in temples and gradually implement it in all major temples of the district, the statement said.

