Left Menu

CUET candidates urge LG to facilitate CUET exam centres in J&K instead of Punjab

Candidates appearing for the CUET-UG from Ramban district on Monday sought Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinhas intervention in allocation of exam centres close to the Union Territory and not in Punjab. The admit cards which have been sent to many candidates of Ramban district, examination centres for the candidates have been allotted in Jalandhar, Punjab, and other cities outside UT, a candidate said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-06-2023 23:18 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 23:17 IST
CUET candidates urge LG to facilitate CUET exam centres in J&K instead of Punjab
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Candidates appearing for the CUET-UG from Ramban district on Monday sought Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's intervention in allocation of exam centres close to the Union Territory and not in Punjab. Sinha had on Friday raised the issue of lack of CUET examination centres in Jammu and Kashmir with the Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, following which the test was postponed for the local candidates. Scores of candidates from Ramban area have received admit cards showing their exam centre in Punjab's Jalandhar, about 300 kms away. ''The admit cards which have been sent to many candidates of Ramban district, examination centres for the candidates have been allotted in Jalandhar, Punjab, and other cities outside UT,'' a candidate said. Several candidates have said they are too hard up financially to travel outside the Union Territory as they appealed to the LG and the exam authorities to change the exam venue to somewhere near their place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Westlife Foodworld to Install Solar Rooftop Panels in One-third of their New Stores to Combat Climate Change

Westlife Foodworld to Install Solar Rooftop Panels in One-third of their New...

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX eyes Monday launch for NASA's 28th resupply services mission to space station

(Update: Launched) SpaceX eyes Monday launch for NASA's 28th resupply servic...

 United States
3
SpaceX launches 22 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit

SpaceX launches 22 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit

United States
4
DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 27

DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 27

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023