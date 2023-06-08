Left Menu

Police close on heels of three accused of molesting female students on JNU campus

The three other persons who were with Abhishek at the time of the incident, all residents of Munirka village, have been identified and raids are being conducted to nab them, sources said.According to police, Abhishek has said he had come to the campus twice on Tuesday to meet a student, however, his versions are being verified.Two complaints -- one regarding physical assault and another on molestation, attempt to kidnap -- have been received from JNU students.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2023 22:13 IST | Created: 08-06-2023 22:12 IST
Police close on heels of three accused of molesting female students on JNU campus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police is looking for three associates of a 22-year-old man who was arrested in connection with alleged molestation and attempted kidnap of two female students inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus, an officer said Thursday.

The JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) had on Wednesday alleged that some inebriated men in a car had come to the campus Tuesday night and attempted to kidnap two students. They also got into a fight on campus, it said. Two cases were registered in the matter after students approached the police, one for physical assault and another for molestation-kidnapping bid, the student group said.

The arrested youth has been identified as Abhishek, a resident of Gurgaon, police had earlier said.

Abhishek used to live in Munirka village and had shifted to Gurgaon around four to five months ago. He has completed his graduation and is currently preparing for the MBA, sources said.

According to sources, Abhishek was driving the car when the alleged incidents took place.

Initial investigation has revealed that four people had come to the campus to meet a person and also to eat. It has also been revealed that they were not known to the victims. The three other persons who were with Abhishek at the time of the incident, all residents of Munirka village, have been identified and raids are being conducted to nab them, sources said.

According to police, Abhishek has said he had come to the campus twice on Tuesday to meet a student, however, his versions are being verified.

''Two complaints -- one regarding physical assault and another on molestation, attempt to kidnap -- have been received from JNU students. Cases have been registered. ''In both cases, the accused and the vehicle are the same and have been identified,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C had said Wednesday.

Hours after the incident, the security department of JNU announced that the entry of outside vehicles into the campus will be restricted from 10 pm to 6 am.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

 Cuba
2
Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

 United Kingdom
3
Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: India at Bonn talks

Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: Indi...

 India
4
Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR and Pay in India: Driving Success in the New World of Work

Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023