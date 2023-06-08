Left Menu

CUET-UG to continue till June 17, results expected in July: Officials

The results are expected within 15 days from the date of completion of the exams.According to the original schedule, the results were expected around June 20, which will now probably be announced around the first week of July, a senior official said.More than 14 lakh applications have been received for the CUET-UG this year, registering a 41-per cent increase from its debut edition last year.The CUET-UG is the second-largest entrance exam in the country in terms of the number of applicants.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2023 23:14 IST | Created: 08-06-2023 23:12 IST
CUET-UG to continue till June 17, results expected in July: Officials
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) will continue till June 17 with more than 65,000 candidates yet to take the exam, according to officials.

This will be the second extension of the undergraduate admission entrance test. The exams were scheduled from May 21 to May 31, which was later extended to June 7. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has now released the admit cards for June 9 to June 11.

The NTA will soon announce the dates for further rounds of the exam. The results are expected to be announced in July.

The exams are likely to continue till June 17 and most of these tests will be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir and Jharkhand. The results are expected within 15 days from the date of completion of the exams.

''According to the original schedule, the results were expected around June 20, which will now probably be announced around the first week of July,'' a senior official said.

More than 14 lakh applications have been received for the CUET-UG this year, registering a 41-per cent increase from its debut edition last year.

The CUET-UG is the second-largest entrance exam in the country in terms of the number of applicants. In its first edition, 12.5 lakh students had registered for the exam and 9.9 lakh had submitted their applications.

Unlike last year, the exam is being conducted in three shifts. Most of the pending candidates are from Jammu and Kashmir and Jharkhand, while there are some from other states and Union territories too who are waiting for the dates. So far, the CUET-UG has registered an attendance of around 75 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

 Cuba
2
Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

 United Kingdom
3
Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: India at Bonn talks

Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: Indi...

 India
4
Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR and Pay in India: Driving Success in the New World of Work

Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023