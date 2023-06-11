22 youngsters begin internship at National Centre for Good Governance

Twenty-two candidates have been selected for internship at the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), a premier think tank, according to an official statement issued on Sunday.

The internship programme aims to provide young and brilliant minds to carry out research, critical study, documentation and dissemination of best practices to develop a national repository, and establish a platform for wider dissemination, it said.

This will also provide opportunities for these young students to learn as well as contribute to public policy, according to the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry. ''NCGG internship programme attracted huge interest and over 1,700 applications were received for the June 2023 batch. From these applications, after scrutiny and interactions, 22 candidates have been selected based on their academic and extra-curricular achievements and passion for public policy, governance, and related domains,'' it said.

The internship is for a minimum period of eight weeks and a maximum of six months. Interns are to be paid Rs 10,000 per month as honorarium, the statement said.

The NCGG, set up in 2014 by the Government of India as a premier think tank, opened its door to bright young minds and launched its first internship programme, it added.

The interns represent a wide range of disciplines, including law, development studies, public health, economics, geography, political science, and more. They have pursued their education at reputed institutions such as Harvard Law School, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Indian School of Public Policy, and National Law Universities, among others, the statement said.

The internship programme covers various domains of governance for interns to choose from such as education, decentralised planning, e-governance, public service delivery, laws & regulations, rural development & poverty elimination, water, sanitation, hygiene & public health, governance in healthcare, sustainability besides disaster resilience infrastructure and disaster mitigation, among others.

Kick-starting the internship programme, Director General of NCGG Bharat Lal highlighted the significance of good governance in shaping societies and nations.

He stressed that governance should be driven by integrity, transparency, accountability, and efficiency.

Lal urged the interns to understand the intricate dynamics of governance and encouraged them to use this opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the practical aspects of implementing good governance practices.

''NCGG is committed to nurturing and empowering the next generation of leaders and change-makers in governance. As the young minds take centre stage, India is poised to witness a wave of innovation, leadership, and transformation, driven by the young minds who will shape the destiny of the nation,'' the statement added.

