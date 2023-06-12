All classrooms in Lakshadweep schools will be made smart, says Administrator

Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Patel on Monday said all classrooms in schools in the islands will be made smart classrooms.

Welcoming the newest additions to the schools in the islands with a lively and colourful 'Praveshnolsavam' event, Patel also assured the provision of electronic tablets for Lakshadweep domicile students pursuing higher education. The Administrator graced the Praveshnolsavam and officially inaugurated the event organised at Government Junior Basic School North, here, an official statement said.

The Praveshnolsavam commenced with the administrator receiving a guard of honour from the school NCC and band team.

Addressing the students, the administrator assured a promising educational career for all children in Lakshadweep.

Emphasising a zero-tolerance policy towards drug peddlers and traffickers, Patel informed the authorities that stringent measures would be taken.

He promised modern infrastructure in all 48 schools under the Union Territory of Lakshadweep Administration.

Pledging maximum support for sports activities to facilitate the holistic development of students, Patel said meritorious students of class X and Plus Two examinations will be recognised and awarded cash prizes.

He said interaction with the teaching community highlighted the importance of maintaining discipline, a dress code, and the upkeep of school premises. The administrator opined that celebrating students' birthdays in classrooms will foster a homely atmosphere within the school and suggested regular visits to students' homes and interaction with parents to establish a healthy rapport between parents and teachers.

During the inaugural ceremony, Patel interacted with the newly admitted children in Class 1 for this academic year which saw admission of more than 900 students.

He also inspected classrooms and the school premises, appreciating the function of the newly introduced smart classrooms.

The event featured music, cultural performances, and the distribution of gifts and sweets to welcome the new students. Attendance was notable, with all students and members of the School Management Committee (SMC) present at the Praveshnolsavam event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)