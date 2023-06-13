Uniting Visionaries and Pioneers: CODE 2023 Leaves a Lasting Impression on the Digital Entrepreneurship Landscape

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Expand My Business, Asia's largest managed marketplace for digital services, concludes the highly anticipated 1st edition of CODE - India's Largest Digital Convention on a high note. The event, which took place on 11th June 2023, garnered immense support from India's startup community, leaving the organisers filled with gratitude.

CODE 2023 witnessed an exceptional turnout, with over 200 exhibitors, 50+ esteemed speakers, and an impressive footfall of more than 8,000 attendees. The diverse range of events, including Showcase, Expo, and Investor Summit, saw enthusiastic participation from digital entrepreneurs and startups across India, providing unprecedented growth opportunities to them.

The convention commenced with a passionate speech by Nishant Behl, Founder of Expand My Business, who shared the organisation's vision behind organising CODE. Shireesh Joshi, the CBO of ONDC, graced the event as the Chief Guest, delivering an inspiring address that highlighted the growth of commerce in India. The two-day event featured revolutionary insights from renowned keynote speakers. Neil Patel from Neil Patel Digital delivered a captivating speech on the future of search to kick off the MarTech Conference. Aastha Grover, Head of Startup India, set the tone for the second day by emphasising Startup India's policies on recognising and funding Indian startups. Keynote addresses and panel discussions by industry leaders like Sarvesh Agrawal (CEO of Internshala), Amit Jain (Chairman of Loreal), Amit Kumar (CEO of OLX Group India), and Raja Agrawal (Head of Microsoft Azure-MENA) filled the three conferences with invaluable industry insights.

Pradeep Kumar 'Prady', CEO & Managing Partner at Neil Patel Digital India, spoke at the Founders' conference, shared, "Speaking at the event was an absolute privilege. Witnessing the enthusiasm and hunger for knowledge among emerging venture leaders was truly inspiring. The future of digital marketing holds immense potential, and it's exciting to see how personalisation will continue to play a pivotal role in shaping the industry. Together, we can embrace the latest trends and explore innovative solutions that will keep us at the forefront of the ever-evolving digital landscape." Nishant Behl, reflecting on the success of the convention and said, "Expand My Business is proud of the impact CODE has made, and we look forward to witnessing the growth and success of the entrepreneurs who were part of our convention. I am humbled by the kind words and responses we've received from our speakers, exhibitors, and attendees. This is an excellent validation for us, and only fills us with motivation to make the next editions bigger and bolder." Overall, CODE 2023 was successful in providing excellent networking, learning, business, and funding opportunities to all participants. Attendees left the event feeling inspired, equipped with new insights, and ready to propel their digital ventures to new heights.

