Left Menu

Goa govt launches career programme for students of Classes 9 to 12

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday unveiled the CareerAware and CareerReady programmes, a pioneering initiative of the state government to provide guidance and training to students from Classes 9 to 12.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 13-06-2023 20:42 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 20:31 IST
Goa govt launches career programme for students of Classes 9 to 12
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday unveiled the CareerAware and CareerReady programmes, a pioneering initiative of the state government to provide guidance and training to students from Classes 9 to 12. The initiative had been undertaken in partnership with Antarang and Adhyayan Foundations to provide comprehensive career guidance and career readiness training to secondary and higher secondary students in all schools, a government spokesperson said.

The CareerAware programme will be implemented for Classes 9 and 10, focusing on enabling students to develop self-awareness, understand their interests and aptitudes, and gain clarity in their career plans, he said.

CareerReady will be introduced in Classes 11 and 12 to equip students with essential employability skills and help them establish clear career plans after completing Class 12, the official said.

From 2023 to 2026, all students will have the opportunity to participate in this transformative programme, he said. As part of the initiative, a dedicated career period will be incorporated in the school timetable, ensuring students have access to high-quality and timely career guidance, the spokesperson said.

''This initiative not only offers students a futuristic approach to career planning, but also focuses on capacity building for teachers, equipping them with the necessary training to become mentors for their students,'' he added.

Under this initiative, students will gain a clear understanding of their career goals and explore at least five different career tracks that will aid a successful transition to higher education, diploma programmes, or apprenticeships, the official said. The initiative will also enable students to benefit from industry exposure through routine expert speaker talks, webinars, or exposure visits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

 Global
2
EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europe

EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europ...

 Spain
3
ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

 Global
4
BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023