Left Menu

NEET 2023: Two students share top rank; highest number of qualifying candidates from UP

The NTA has provided all India rank to the candidates and the admitting authorities will draw merit list based on the ranks for the seats of MBBS and BDS falling under their jurisdiction.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2023 21:19 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 21:17 IST
NEET 2023: Two students share top rank; highest number of qualifying candidates from UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's Prabanjan J and Andhra Pradesh's Bora Varun Chakravarthi have topped the medical entrance exam NEET-UG this year with 99.99 percentile scores, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Tuesday. A total of 11.45 lakh candidates out of 20.38 lakh have qualified the exam. Among the states, Uttar Pradesh has highest number of qualifying candidates (1.39 lakh) followed by Maharashtra (1.31 lakh) and Rajasthan (over 1 lakh).

Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra are the two most populous states in the country while Rajasthan also figures in the top ten in terms of population.

The NTA conducted the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (UG) at 4,097 centres located in 499 cities throughout the country including 14 cities outside India on May 7. ''Seven candidates were identified using unfair practices in the examination and have been dealt with as per the norms,'' a senior NTA official said.

The examination was conducted in 13 languages (Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu).

The examination was also conducted outside India in Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore along with Dubai and Kuwait City. ''The NTA has provided all India rank to the candidates and the admitting authorities will draw merit list based on the ranks for the seats of MBBS and BDS falling under their jurisdiction. ''When candidates apply to their state, they will mention their category as per state category list. State counselling authorities will accordingly make their merit list. The same is the case with the domicile. The NTA has no role in it,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Faith leaders critical to combating ‘groundswell’ of hatred globally

Faith leaders critical to combating ‘groundswell’ of hatred globally

 Global
2
FEATURE-Florida homeowners battle for insurance after Ian's devastation

FEATURE-Florida homeowners battle for insurance after Ian's devastation

 United States
3
Air India's mega deal will create job opportunities: Thales India head

Air India's mega deal will create job opportunities: Thales India head

 France
4
QIA led series funding provides Sachin Dev Duggal’s Builder.ai a sum of $250 Mn

QIA led series funding provides Sachin Dev Duggal’s Builder.ai a sum of $250...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023