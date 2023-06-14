Left Menu

Chhattisgarh govt extends summer vacation of schools till June 26 due to heat

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 14-06-2023 14:17 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 14:17 IST
Chhattisgarh govt extends summer vacation of schools till June 26 due to heat
The Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday decided to extend the summer vacation of schools till June 26 in view of the scorching heat, an official said.

Schools were scheduled to reopen on June 16.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has directed officials concerned to extend the summer vacation to ensure the safety of children in view of high temperatures and the heat wave, the official said.

The school education department will issue a directive in this regard, he added.

The Met department in Raipur on Tuesday predicted the occurrence of a heat wave at isolated pockets in central Chhattisgarh for the next four days.

It had also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty wind at 30-40 kmph at isolated places in the state over the next four days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

