Pearson appoints Vinay Kumar Swamy as country head for India

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-06-2023 14:58 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 14:31 IST
Learning company Pearson on Wednesday announced the appointment of Vinay Kumar Swamy as the new country head for India.

Swamy has been with Pearson for more than seven years and now in his new role, he will be leading its journey of becoming a digital-first online learning, skilling and assessment company, Pearson said in a statement.

He has replaced - Siddharth Banerjee - who served Pearson as - Managing Director & SVP, India & Asia.

''Due to India's increasing number of English-speaking individuals and the high global demand for its students and skilled workforce, India is a very important market for us.

''Swamy's deep understanding of the industry, along with his experience at Pearson, will be a strategic lynchpin in our mission to accelerate digital learning as well as workforce upskilling in the region,'' Pearson senior vice president, High Education International, Marlene Olsavsky said.

Swamy said, the education sector in India is going through paradigm shifts, fuelled by the digital-first mindset and preference of consumers, enterprises as well as the government.

''I am excited to embark on this new role with Pearson, at a time when the organization is playing a crucial role as an enabler and a catalyst of change, as India embraces new ways of digital learning, development, and upskilling,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

