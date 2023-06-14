Left Menu

Maha: 81,000 students in Raigad district to get free uniform under state policy

PTI | Alibaug | Updated: 14-06-2023 14:41 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 14:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 81,000 students of Zilla Parishad and aided schools in Raigad district of Maharashtra will get free uniforms under the state policy, as per an official bulletin.

It said the state government has sent Rs 2.43 crore for the proposed standardised uniform.

''81,000 students including 52,403 girls, 15,912 students from ST category, 3,669 from the Scheduled Caste category, and 9,022 students who belong to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category will get the free uniform,'' said the bulletin issued by the primary education section of Raigad Zilla Parishad.

The colour of the uniform is not decided yet.

