Left Menu

AIIMS Delhi to set up simulation lab to train nurses in critical care

To tackle these challenges head-on, AIIMS plans to establish the National Advanced Nursing Simulation Institute NANSI as a part of its SET facility.NANSI will serve as a dedicated nursing simulation lab aimed at improving the clinical practices of nurses and nursing students, with the goal of becoming a leader in simulation training within the country, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2023 22:06 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 21:41 IST
AIIMS Delhi to set up simulation lab to train nurses in critical care
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The AIIMS Delhi is planning to set up a dedicated nursing simulation lab aimed at improving clinical practices of nurses and nursing students, a hospital official said on Wednesday. The centre will be known as National Advanced Nursing Simulation Institute and will work to position the country as a global leader in the field of nursing.

''While numerous institutes across the country offer nursing education, there is a potential to provide more clinical practice opportunities to complement theoretical knowledge,'' AIIMS Delhi Director Dr M Srinivas said.

Srinivas said the COVID-19 pandemic challenged the limits of newly graduated nurses in terms of efficiency in clinical practice, and the AIIMS is now trying to address the issue by upgrading nurses' clinical, and critical and advanced healthcare management skills.

Given that nurses are often faced with life-and-death situation, it is essential to enhance their clinical competencies to ensure the highest standard of care, he said. ''To tackle these challenges head-on, AIIMS plans to establish the National Advanced Nursing Simulation Institute (NANSI) as a part of its SET facility.

''NANSI will serve as a dedicated nursing simulation lab aimed at improving the clinical practices of nurses and nursing students, with the goal of becoming a leader in simulation training within the country,'' he said. The lab will impart simulation-based training in line with norms set by the Indian Nursing Council and develop certified simulation training courses that meet international standards, Srinivas said. Under the NANSI programme, final-year nursing students will undergo basic and advanced modules of simulation-based training, Dr Rima Dada, Professor in-charge media cell at AIIMS here said. Upon completion, the nurses will be posted in critical areas of the hospital to further enhance their clinical expertise.

NANSI will develop a model to conduct practical exams of nursing students in simulated environments, providing a controlled setting for evaluators to assess students' skills and knowledge without involving actual patients, Dr Dada said.

NANSI will design specific simulation-based training programs for candidates selected through the National Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET).

These programmes will focus on skill enhancement in basic clinical skills, critical care, maternity care, neonatal and paediatric care, and operating room practices.

AIIMS Delhi plans to make it mandatory for all NORCET-passed candidates to complete basic skill enhancement training and one speciality-based skill enhancement training from NANSI before their regular appointments.

In future, these modules will be made available to other AIIMS, government hospitals, and nursing institutes across the country, Dr Dada added. Srinivas said that this facility will operate under the administrative control of the SET facility. The appointed committee, led by Senior Nursing Officer C Vasundhara Balaswamy, with Nand Bhanwar Singh, Ashwathy M U, Dinesh Sridhar, and Purushottam Parashar, all nursing officers as members, will conduct visits to establish simulation centres across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

Switzerland
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023