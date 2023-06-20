DU campus killing: Court allows Delhi Police to quiz 2 accused in custody for 5 days

A metropolitan court Tuesday remanded two people, arrested for allegedly killing a student on the south campus of the Delhi University, in custody of the city police for five days for interrogation.

Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Anamika allowed the application by the Investigating Officer (IO) seeking custodial interrogation of Rahul and his friend Haroon for five days. Nikhil Chauhan, a first-year BA (political science) student of the university's School of Open Learning, was stabbed to death by five people on Sunday outside Aryabhatta College for allegedly having objected to a woman friend being harassed a few days back. An altercation had reportedly ensued and, according to media reports, Chauhan was accosted and fatally stabbed on Sunday. The court, while sending the two accused to police custody, said the offences they were accused of having committed were ''serious'', and the other the co-accused were yet to be arrested. In its remand application, Delhi Police had sought the court's permission to quiz the arrested accused in custody to take forward the investigation and to recover the weapon used to kill Chauhan, an aspiring model who was very active on social media.

Acting swiftly, the city police had arrested the two on Monday.

