Nepal VP Ramsahay inaugurates South Asian Climate Action Conference

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 20-06-2023 22:22 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 22:05 IST
Nepal’s Vice President Ramsahay Yadav on Tuesday inaugurated the three-day South Asian Climate Action Conference 2023 aimed at discussing ways to counter the impact of climate change faced by the Himalayan country as well as other countries. The conference, organised by National Youth Council, Youth Development Centre and Land for Future, is being participated by over 100 participants from India, Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Speaking at the programme, Yadav wished that the regional conference would be successful in formulating a concrete action plan to identify and resolve climate change impacts facing Nepal and the international community.

Climate change is taking place as a natural process, but gets intensified with the intervention of human beings, former Environment Minister Sunil Kumar Manandhar said. He advised finding nature-based resilience from ancient wisdom, including the Vedas, to mitigate climate change impacts.

Manandhar said men should learn to limit their desires and live simple lives fulfilling basic needs instead of leading a luxurious lifestyle by exerting unbearable pressure on nature.

Vice president of the National Youth Council, Surendra Basnet, underscored the need to forge cooperation and collaboration among the South Asian countries to resolve climate change issues.

The conference aims to provide a platform for young leaders from various South Asian countries representing climate activists, researchers, scholars, government representatives, university students and civil society pioneers to discuss ways to counter the challenges of climate change, share ideas and experiences, and learn from each other.

